Cameron Diaz reflects on the reasons that led her to leave acting

Cameron Diaz has explained her decision to step away from acting, saying that her film career prevented her from managing other parts of her life.

The 48-year-old actress is known for movies like There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels Y TheHoliday. His last film was the adaptation of annie 2014, in which he played Hannigan.

Speaking with actor and comedian Kevin Hart on his new talk show, Hart to Heartshe said: “When you do something at a really high level over a long period of time, when you’re the person delivering something, you’re the person on the screen, all the parts of you that aren’t have to be delivered to others”.

She said this included “different parts of my life, my home, every aspect of it, from finances, just managing me as a human being, not me as Cameron Diaz the machine.”

Diaz added: “For my personal and spiritual self, I was realizing that that part of me that was functioning at a high level was not enough. It’s fun to do, I love it, I love acting, I could do it forever, sometimes I feel like I have unlimited energy and inertia.

“I just looked around and there were so many parts of my life that I wasn’t touching and I wasn’t managing, and I couldn’t really manage, because everything was so huge.”

Diaz said he came to this realization when he was in his 40s and it gave him the opportunity to reevaluate all aspects of his life.

She added: “I have a lot of great friends and amazing people who have supported me for so long, and I think it’s about the people you have in your life that help you keep things moving.

“I had some amazing people, but I had other people who weren’t always serving my best interests, but you don’t have time to figure those things out if you’re just going blind, you’re in the tunnel. For me, I really wanted to make my life more manageable. My routine in a day is literally what I can do for myself. It’s the best feeling, I feel complete.”

Díaz, who is married to the star of good charlotteBenji Madden, with whom she welcomed daughter Raddix in December 2019, said: “I met my husband, we started a family, all the things I didn’t have time for before, and not just the time for but the room to make the decisions, the right decision for me at that moment.

