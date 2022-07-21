Call of Duty Warzone: Terminator in the next update!

Call of Duty Warzone will receive an update next week and includes some important crossover content, in the form of operators Terminator T-800 And T-1000.

Zombies and Warzone will also clash in the event Rebirth of the Dead that sees the staggering ghouls take over the island. Below is the summary of the content coming to Call of Duty Warzone:

Become the Terminator

Ultra Terminator T-800 Mastercraft Operator Pack

This ten-item pack introduces the operator Ultra-rarity “Model T-800” matched to your finishing move, Play of the Game e MVP highlights for a truly immersive experience. You also get the Ultra Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint “Neural net processor“ And the projects of the legendary weapons “Coltan Alloy” And “Motorhead“. There will be also the pendant “Always Scanning“, The animated emblem”I’ll be back”And the“ infrared optic ”reticle.

T-1000 Ultra Terminator Operator Pack

The operator Ultra “Model T-1000“Leads this ten-item pack, which also includes his Finisher, Game and MVP Highlights, as well as three Legendary Weapon Blueprints: the SMG”Liquid Metal“, The Assault Rifle”Persistent Mission“ and LMG “Identity Theft“. Also equips the watch “Future alternatives“, The animated emblem”Full chase“And the animated business card”Unstoppable“.

Call of Duty Warzone content and events

Rebirth of the dead

After hearing rumors of out-of-control experiments on Rebirth Islandour operators are ready to investigate and eliminate any threats. In Rebirth of the Deada reinvented version of Zombie Royale presented by Beenoxten quads will line up on the island, ready to fight other operators, both alive and undead. Deleted operators return as zombies, intent on increasing their numbers by chasing the remaining humans. To revive as an operator, the zombies must locate and collect four antiviralswhich can be found in several ways:

Solitary antivirals, visible through obstacles, are found in checkout counters and purchasing stations.

Eliminate an operator to earn two antivirals.

Earn all four antivirals by performing a finishing move like a zombie. Thus earning your instant awakening and the animated business card “Head Scratch”.

During the game, the infestation indicator it will fill up as the zombies are eliminated. Once filled, all spectators will come revive as Zombies. Those who are skilled enough to win a game as a human will receive the animated “Last Alive“.

Call of Duty Warzone is available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S PS4 and PS5. The update of the Season 4 begins on July 26 in Vanguard and the July 27 in Warzone.

