Brad Pitt with the skirt on the red carpet in Berlin. The actor explains why

Brad Pitt is always Brad Pitt, regardless of the clothes she wears. And at the premiere of Bullet Trainto Berlinhas attracted the spotlight of media, social media and movie buffs for wearing a linen skirt. Divo of Hollywood and international film star, the American actor has always been an icon and, even at 58, continues to impress without being a victim of current fashion. A reporter from the Associated Press, therefore, he considered it appropriate to ask him the reason for the singular choice. Why a skirt and not a dress or another outfit? Pitt replied with no frills: “The breeze, the breeze!”. No lgbtq + causes or genderless attitudes, therefore; just the need for fight the scorching heat. In Germany, in fact, the temperature is reaching values ​​outside the norm, reaching 40 degrees during the day and not falling below 30 at night.

The choice of wearing a skirt was initially associated with the great importance given by the actor in educating children to respect for themselves and their personalities. In particular, Shiloh Jolie Pitt had come out as transgender from a very young age, asking her parents to be called by a male name, John. In the world of entertainment and especially in America, more and more stars are declaring themselves non-binary: Sam Smith, Elliot Page, Jaden Smith, Demi Lovato these are just some of the stars who have asked for respect and understanding for their choices.