Block Reconstruction Missions in Fortnite: how to get free rewards

On Thursday, July 21, 2022, the event began Block Reconstruction in fortnite season 3with its own set of Missions. It is part of the summer event of 2022 of Fortnite. In this section of our complete guide to fortnite battle royale we tell you how to complete each Mission of this batch:

Fortnite Season 3: Block Reconstruction Missions

Additional Block Reconstruction Objectives

Additional Block Reconstruction Objectives

Complete 3 Block Reconstruction Missions (0/3) – Reward: wake Alg-aaaaaaaaah!.

Complete 7 Block Reconstruction Missions (0/7) – Reward: Lucky Scepter harvesting tool.

Complete 12 Block Reconstruction Missions (0/12) – Reward: Oro-Boris backpack accessory.

Free rewards from Block Reconstruction Missions in Fortnite

Block Reconstruction Missions

Block Reconstruction Missions

Phase 1 of 5 – Donate bars by voting for construction projects in The Block (0/900/900/900/900/900) – Reward: 14,000 Season XP each phase.

Phase 1 of 5 – Eliminate opponents during the Block Reconstruction event (0/5/15/30) – Reward: 14,000 Season XP each phase.

Phase 1 of 5 – Survive storm phases during the Block Reconstruction event (0/5/15) – Reward: 14,000 Season XP each phase.

The Missions of event Block Reconstruction are available for a limited time: from July 21 to August 9. They are part of the event Summer without stress.

Phase 1 of 5 – Donate bars by voting for construction projects in El Bloque

This is what the Donation Stations look like

This Mission is divided into several phases. They all consist of spend gold bars at donation terminals in all named locations on the map, regardless of whether it is in the same game or over several, and the game mode does not matter either. Keep in mind that as the days go by, the available construction projects will change.

We will find Donation Posts in all named locations on the map

Phase 1 of 5 – Eliminate opponents during the Block Reconstruction event

We eliminate enemies

This Mission is divided into several phases. They all consist of eliminate enemies, regardless of whether it is in the same game or over several, and the game mode does not matter either. It has no greater mystery; we just play Fortnite normally.

Phase 1 of 5 – Survive storm phases during the Block Reconstruction event

We survived a circle of the storm

This Mission is divided into several phases. They all consist of survive storm circles. This is done by playing normally and staying alive for a long time in games.

In our always updated Fortnite guide we help you with other topics such as how to get Darth Vader and Indiana Jones or how to level up fast. Don’t miss it!