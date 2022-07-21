Billie Eilish. Unpublished “TV” and “The 30th” published by surprise – News

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas surprisingly released two unreleased songs as part of the acoustic project Guitar Songs. It is about TV And The 30thof which the first previously performed live within the Happier than Ever World Tour.

FINNEAS and I wanted to release these songs as soon as possible. So here they are at your disposal at last! Singing ‘TV’ for the first time on tour was an incredible experience for us. We recorded the audio of the first night we sang it in Manchester and inserted it into the song. I get goosebumps every time I hear the song. I hope you will love these songs and thank you for allowing us to share our music with you.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish, recently spotted live alongside Damon Albarn for Coachella 2022, currently has 7 Grammy awards to her credit. In 2019 she went down in history as the youngest artist to be nominated and subsequently to win in all the main categories of the 62nd edition of the famous international recognition. Compared to the debut WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?the second album Happier Than Ever it was less successful in terms of “sales”, which was however inversely proportional to the opinions of critics.

On these pages you can find the review signed by Stefano Solventi. The work also contains the songs NDA, My Future, Therfore I Am, Your Power, Lost Cause And Evil Fantasy and, speaking of the latter, the singer told Howard Stern this year that she had suffered from depression and mental disorders, speaking openly about the effects that pornography has had on her.