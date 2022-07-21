Billie Eilish surprisingly releases two new acoustic tracks – Music

(ANSA) – ROME, JUL 21 – Billie Eilish has surprisingly released her new project, Guitar Songs, which contains two new songs with acoustic sounds, available on all platforms around the world.



“My brother Finneas and I wanted to release these songs as soon as possible. So here they are at your disposal at last! Singing ‘TV’ for the first time on tour was an incredible experience for us. “We sang in Manchester and put it in the song. I get goosebumps every time I hear the song. I hope you will love these songs and thank you for letting us share our music with you,” said Billie Eilish. The song closes with the recorded voices of 21,000 fans singing in chorus at Manchester’s AO Arena last month on the occasion of the artist’s tour.



Twenty-year-old Billie Eilish is already a winner of seven GRammy Awards. Her first album, “When we all fall asleep, Where do we go?” debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the United States and 17 other countries around the world and was the most listened to album of that year. Also in 2019 she went down in history as the youngest artist to be nominated and subsequently to win in all the main categories of the 62nd edition of the Grammys.



In 2021 she was included among the 100 most influential personalities by Time. This year Billie won the Academy Award for Best Original Song with “No Time To Die”, the main theme of the latest James Bond film of the same name. Furthermore, the artist also won the Golden Globe with the same song. (HANDLE).

