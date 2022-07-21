Billie Eilish Surprise Releases New Acoustic Songs ‘Tv’ And ‘The 30th’

Billie Eilish has surprisingly released her new project, ‘Guitar Songs’ which contains two new acoustic-sounding songs, now available on all platforms around the world. These are the unreleased “TV”, presented live for the first time in recent weeks during his sold-out tour “Happier than Ever World Tour” in England and “The 30th”.

“It was the first time since 2017 or 2018 that we had presented a new song before its official release at a concert,” says Billie Eilish of “TV”, before playing it for the first time with her brother Finneas on one of their shows. . The track closes with the recorded voices of 21,000 fans singing in chorus at Manchester’s AO Arena last month on the occasion of the artist’s tour.

The two new songs – “TV” and “The 30th” – remind us that 20-year-old Billie Eilish remains one of the most talented and famous songwriters of her generation. Billie writes and produces music that reflects her personal life but also society, as only the greatest songwriters before her have been able to do.

“Finneas and I wanted to release these songs as soon as possible. So here they are at your disposal at last! Singing ‘TV’ for the first time on tour was an incredible experience for us. We recorded the audio of the first night we sang it in Manchester and inserted it into the song. I get goosebumps every time I hear the song. I hope you will love these songs and thank you for allowing us to share our music with you, ”Billie Eilish said today.