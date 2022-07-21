Billie Eilish: ‘It’s a crazy world for women’

It has been a year since, in 2021, Billie Eilish she ditched her baggy clothes and green hair to appear on the cover of British Vogue with a totally look revolutionized: platinum blonde hair, a pink corset and a new image that transformed her from a young music prodigy to a woman adult. A radical change for the pop star, who today, barely twenty, has returned to talk about the difficult relationship with her own body and your own femininity.

In an interview with The Sunday Timesin fact, Billie Eilish told how she feels a lot today detached from that sensual and decidedly more adult image that appeared on the cover of Vogueand how people are always ready to judge the others for their physical appearance. “No matter what you do, it is always right and wrong“. During the interview, the singer reflected on the reactions and the comments she received after posing for the prestigious fashion magazine, noting how the world we live in is an increasingly difficult world for women.

When I wore baggy clothes, no one was attracted to me, I felt incredibly unlovable, unsexy and not beautiful, and people made me feel ashamed for not being feminine enough. Then you wear something sexier and they start saying, ‘You’re just a fat cow,’ that I sell out for success and that I’m like all the other celebrities who sell their bodies. […]. It’s a crazy world for women and especially for women who are in the spotlight.

Billie Eilish then talked about the now famous cover of Vogue, in which he no longer recognizes himself. Indeed, the pop star has confessed that she has never heard from desirableand that with that shot he thought he could change things: