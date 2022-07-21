Beyoncé: unveiled the tracklist of the new album

After announcing the first details of his new album “Renaissance”, released on July 29 after more than six years from the previous “Lemonade”, and having released the first single, Beyoncé has now unveiled i song titles included in his next album.

In a story shared on her official Instagram profile, the popstar has indeed communicated the tracklist of the album, which will contain 16 tracksincluding the first known preview “Break my soul” and a track called “America Has a Problem”.

To announce and explain the meaning of her next project, Beyoncé shared a sexy shot of hers on social media that saw her posing naked, like a sensual Amazon, on a horse. In the caption of the image of her the singer had written: “The making of this album allowed me to find a place dwhere to dream and find an escape route during a frightening time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous at a time when little else was happening “.

Here is the tracklist:

1. “I’m That Girl”

2. “Cozy”

3. “Alien Superstar”

4. “Cuff It”

5. “Energy”

6. “Break My Soul”

7. “Church Girl”

8. “Plastic Off the Sofa”

9. “Virgo’s Groove”

10. “Move”

11. “Heated”

12. “Thique”

13. “All Up in Your Mind”

14. “America Has a Problem”

15. “Pure / Honey”

16. “Summer Renaissance”