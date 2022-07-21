“Ben Affleck is the best dad in the world” but there are those who criticize him

That Jennifer Lopez is in love with her Ben Affleck is more than evident, for some time now, but the American pop star has been keen to specify it, once again. On the occasion of Father’s Day, the Father’s Day which, in the United States, is celebrated on the third Sunday of June, J.Lo made a very sweet dedication to her boyfriend / husband (according to rumors about their secret marriage) who defined the best dad in the world for his two children Emme, who just announced he is non-binary, and Max as well as for his biological children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and unselfish father ever. #HappyFathersDay my love »wrote Lopez publishing images of her private life with the actor between passionate kisses, affectionate hugs and a daily life made up of children, red carpet and lots of love.





«This is the best time of my life, I love my career but for me, today, nothing is more satisfying than being able to build a family with someone I love madly and who devotes himself to his family with the best possible care. I feel extremely lucky »Jennifer is not afraid to say, her voice broken by her emotion but, on the web, there are also those who criticize her.

Not only fans but also criticism for Bennifer

Among the various comments to the post, in fact, there are those who accuse Jenny from the Block of having said the same words to her ex-boyfriend Alex, some time ago or who still says “but how many times have I heard these words? No offense”. And then, there are those who point out that dedicating it to Ben Affleck on Father’s Day would be not very nice and not respectful of her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, the “real” father of her children and the man who actually made a mother but of which no mention is made.