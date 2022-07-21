Ben Affleck and Jennifer López and other controversial prenuptial contracts – People – Culture

Premarital agreements between celebrity couples are becoming more and more common. These contracts usually ensure the fortune they have achieved until the moment they decide to marry. However, some decide to go beyond money issues and include issues that ensure the permanence of the couple.

(You might be interested in: ‘Doesn’t matter if he’s older than me?’ Famous couples without age limit).

The most current example is the clause between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. It is a clause that stipulates that the couple should have sex at least four times a week.

Another famous case is that of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, there is a prenuptial agreement where, according to the media, he must give Beyoncé 5 million dollars for each child they have together and if they divorce, she would receive a million dollars for each year that are married

(You may also be interested in: The most stormy relationships of the great Hollywood stars).

According to information from ‘The New York Daily News’, one of the clauses established in his prenuptial contract stipulates that in case of infidelity, Justin Timberlake would have to pay the actress $500,000.

Between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt an agreement was also known that stipulated thatif there was infidelity on the part of the actor, Angelina kept the custody of her six children and that any earnings they had together during the marriage would go directly into a fund for their children.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of the most recognized couples in the entertainment world.

On the other hand, it is said that between Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban there is an agreement in which, if they get divorced, she would be exempt from any financial debt from Keith, be it due to drugs or excessive drinking.

In 2011, actress Nicole Kidman and her current partner, singer Keith Urban.

Diseases and disorders that took famous actors out of Hollywood

Who plays the roles of Colombians in Hollywood?

Captain Marvel prepares to return more powerful to the cinema).

Trends WEATHER