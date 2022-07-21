“Batman: The Dark Knight Rises” turns 10: how to make a third part and not die trying

The third part of the trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan earned more than a billion dollars at the box office. (Warner Bros.)

Beside spider-man, Batman is one of those superheroes that the public never seems to get bored of. In the last 30 years at least six actors have brought the Dark Knight to life, the most recent being Robert Pattinson in batman of Matt Reeves and that you can enjoy through hbo max.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

However, one of the most remembered and loved is the one created by Christian bale in the trilogy directed by Christopher Nolanwhose third part, Batman: The Dark Knight Rises (Dark Knight rises)has just turned ten years after its release.

Christian Bale is one of the six actors who in the last 30 years has gotten into the costume of the masked bat. (Warner Bros.)

Although the first part of this saga, batmanbegins, had a good acceptance (84% approval of the specialists), it was the second installment, Dark Knight the one that took the character to the stratosphere of popularity, largely to the story, but certainly also to the tragedy that enveloped the film, after Heather Ledger He died six months before the feature film was released.

Few are the films that manage to please the average audience, fans and critics alike, and Dark Knight he succeeded (94% approval), which is why making a third part to conclude the trilogy seemed like an impossible mission to accomplish and despite this Nolan took on the risky task and in 2012 he released The Dark Knight Riseswhich got a mixed response from those who loved it and those who believed it was inferior to the second installment.

The villain of this third installment was Bane, played by Tom Hardy. (Warner Bros.)

But before getting back into Gotham city, Nolan took his time, made inceptiona film that had great results at the box office and was loved by the Academy, who nominated it for eight awards Oscar of which he won four and earned $826 million worldwide.

Overcome a villain like Joker, played by Heather Ledgeris something that will hardly be achieved, which is why Nolan chose to bring Tom Hardy to put him in the skin of Bane, who although at first glance is the villain, for those who are fans of the film, they know that he is just one more piece in a more elaborate power game.

“The Dark Knight Rises” had the mission of being at the level of its predecessor “The Dark Knight”, which until now is the best reviewed feature film of the three. (Warner Bros.)

Nolan and his brother Jonathan wrote a script with bane as the main villain, taking Gotham City hostage with the creation of a gigantic bomb. Hardy was chosen to play the evil and corpulent masked and Catwomaninterpreted by Anne HathawayShe was more of an ally than a villain.

The Dark Knight Rises it ended one era and, indirectly, ushered in another: Warner Bros. Y DC Movies were preparing to launch a shared superhero universe in the following years, starting with Man of Steel of 2013.

For this movie Catwoman (Anne Hathaway) was more of an ally of Batman than a villain. (Warner Bros.)

The idea was to reach Marvel in the game of the cinematic universe, however, at a time when DC was looking to start something new, his greatest success was coming to an end.

Yes ok The Dark Knight Rises I do not exceed Dark Knightfans and critics were moderately satisfied and wanting more BruceWayne in charge of Nolan, but even before filming the third part, the British director was reluctant to continue this story in a fourth part, even at some point he hesitated to do the third.

Christopher Nolan refused to make a fourth installment, and even doubted how good an idea it was to make a third. (Warner Bros.)

“Is there a story that will keep me emotionally involved for the couple of years it will take to make another one? That is the main question. On a more superficial level, I have to ask myself: how many thirds of movies are good? What franchise can you name that fulfill it? At the same time, taking on the second one, we had the challenge of trying to make a great second movie, and there haven’t been too many of them either. If the story is there, anything is possible,” Nolan commented in 2010.

The Dark Knight Rises, which can currently be seen by hbo max, hit theaters on July 16, 2012, the date that marked the end of the trilogy of Christopher Nolanwhich for many represents the best Batman on the big screen.

KEEP READING:

A rescue in a cave in Thailand inspires Ron Howard for his next film Thirteen Lives

House of the Dragon: the swords that make up the new iron throne

Benedict Cumberbatch: these are the lesser-known films of the actor who plays Doctor Strange