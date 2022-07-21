Asap Rocky arrested, what happened to Rihanna’s partner

The timing of the shooting under the snow with which Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky announced the singer’s pregnancy seem long gone. For the couple, less than a month after becoming parents for the first time, a series of scandals are looming, from rumors of the rapper’s betrayal to his arrest, Wednesday, April 20 at Los Angeles airport.

Rihanna and her partner landed at Los Angeles International Airport after spending a few days together in Barbados, where the singer’s family resides, to find peace of mind after the social storm according to which, A $ AP would have cheated on Rihanna with their common acquaintance, the stylist Amina Muaddi. Not even time to banish the chatter and the couple has been hit by a new scandal. Upon returning home, LAPD arrested A $ AP Rockydirectly at the Terminal.

According to the Los Angeles police, the rapper (whose real name is Rakim Mayers) is part of an ongoing investigation into a shooting on November 6 due to a discussion that escalated and “led the suspect to shoot the victim with a gun”. The victim, according to the police, received medical treatment with only minor injuries, but identified A $ AP Rocky as one of the suspects that, after shooting, he would have escaped from the scene on foot.

It is not the first time that the rapper is detained by the police: in 2019 he faced legal troubles after being involved in a fight in Sweden. A $ AP claimed self-defense during the trial, claiming that two men were harassing his entourage, but despite this he was found guilty of assault and the judge issued “conditional sentences”, indicating that the rapper could be sent to jail. if he commits another similar crime in Sweden.

Returning to the current situation, A $ AP was released by the LAPD on bail by the rather exorbitant sum of 550.ooo dollars. It remains to be seen now how the situation will evolve and whether Rihanna and her partner will be able to live their dream of becoming parents with greater serenity than this moment.

