Artist Reveals Rare Gorr Alternate Skin for Thor: Love and Thunder

Gorr, villain in Thor: Love and Thunder, It has been one of the highlights of the Marvel movie due to the great performance of Christian Bale, as well as the new more “humanized” design of the character they created for the film; nevertheless, there was a much more monstrous alternate design, even more so than the original version.

Concept artist Ken Barthelmey shared through his networks some concepts he developed of the Gorr, the butcher god, that were developed as a possible idea for the film, although these were made before Bale’s casting.

The images show a new version of the person who it totally distances itself from what is the characterization that Christian Bale ultimately occupied, although it is more attached to the design of the character in the comics precisely because of this monstrous aspect, although perhaps the artist went a bit overboard.

As you can see, this version of Gorr is much more of an alien than anything else. We can see his skull elongated from him and with these spines coming out of it and going down to mix with what appears to be something like his beard.

The face is that of a monster completely, even with some orc-like vibes from The Lord of the rings, and we can see that it returns to the human form from the neck and down. No doubt this Gorr design is too cool, but a character like this would have ended up being pure CGI on the big screen.

On the other hand, Bale’s allows us to fully see the actor’s physique as it is, simply adding too much makeup to give an even more gloomy look than the original character in the comics.

Or what do you think? What do you think of this alternate Gorr design for Thor: Love and Thunder?

