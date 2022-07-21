America asked Man City for autographs; managers asked for photosHalftime

John Manuel Figueroa

NRG Stadium, Houston (Submitted) / 07.21.2022 00:34:53





As if they were “excited children” for having faced the elite of world soccer, after playing the friendly at the NRG Stadium in Houston, the players of America went in “little ball” for the Manchester City shirts and even autographsleaving three cream-blue players as the winners.

Henry Martin achieved Kevin de Bruyne’sRomán Martínez for Jack Grealish and Miguel Layún for Joao Cancelo, but for this there was a queue and other cream-blue elements that they left empty-handed, like Jonathan Rodríguez.

At the end of the meeting, the azulcremas -without bathing- They waited for the English to leave with their shirts in hand.; So Martín even took a photo and asked De Bryune for the signature, author of the double for the 2-1 victory of the Citizens, while Layún talked with Cancelo.

At the door there was a coming and going of Americanists, since they also directors like Santiago Baños and Héctor González Iñárritu looked for those from City. There were sad cases like that of Cabecita, who did not achieve the task and went into the dressing room. Also many waited for Erling Haalandthe newest face of City who did not play, but did take many photos.

The busy schedule of America will continue on Saturday with the game against Xolos from Tijuana for Matchday 4 of Liga MX, for the following Tuesday to be in California because there they will face the current champion of Spain and the Champions League, Real Madrid.