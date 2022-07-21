ALL Stray badges and how to get them (Location)

The plates they are the most particular collectible that we can get in stray. These curious plates or badges are obtained throughout the chapters of the game by different milestones and conditions and collecting them all also serves to unlock the trophy pins and carry them as an ornament in our cat’s backpack.

If you want to know how to get all capsin this section of our complete guide we are going to show you the 6 that are available for don’t have problems when it comes to making them.

sheet music

stranger’s badge

In what chapter is it obtained?: in Chapter 6: Suburbs, Part 2.

in Chapter 6: Suburbs, Part 2. Requirements to obtain it: it is unlocked automatically as part of the story, at the end of this chapter.

plant veneer

cat badge

police badge

In what chapter is it obtained?: in Chapter 10: Center.

in Chapter 10: Center. Requirements to obtain it: you have to steal it from a robot body in a jail cell.

To find the entrance to the aforementioned cell, go to the window of the store that sells jackets and take a look at alley on the rightit is just the one that we show you below:

Walk down this alley and as soon as you can jump to the structure which is on the right. From there keep jumping between vent boxes to get quite a bit upstill cover from which you can sneak through a double-barred window into the cell.

Neco’s Badge

In what chapter is it obtained?: in Chapter 10: Center.

in Chapter 10: Center. Requirements to obtain it: You have to find the Worker’s Key inside Neco Corp’s factory and return it to him for this robot to deliver to you.

For find the worker key you have to go far enough through the chapter to get to the section where you enter the factory. Then, later on there will come a point where you open a gate and proceed into a corridor where boxes from right to left. Follow this passage until you have to jump to the drums in the water and look to your right, just where we point you below:

If you jump to this scrap heap You will find the worker’s key. Once with her you just have to go back to give it to the robot who was leaning on the railing of the factory.