A wave of medical interns demonstrated to demand security in Coahuila and Durango

About 400 medical interns took their gowns to protest against the poor working conditions they face due to the violence that exists in the states of Coahuila and Durango.

to the cry of Not one coat less! and Safe Social Service! The future doctors marched in the municipalities of Torreón (Coahuila) and Gómez Palacio (Durango) to demand justice and better working conditions.

And it is that Eric David Andrade Ramírez, a medical internwas assassinated in the Comprehensive Hospital of El Salto, New Town, Durango. The crime occurred on July 15, while the 24-year-old was treating a patient at the clinic where he worked. social service.

The medical intern only had fifteen more days to finish his internship; However, his objective could not be fulfilled because a man appeared who, under the influence of drugs,and shot several times in the head.

Given this, interns organized a demonstration in solidarity for the murder. That is why they announced that a petition would be sent to the Secretary of Health of Coahuila to ensure safety conditions.

At the same time they reiterated that they are committed to their work, and to the people who require their services, however, they expressed that they required optimal conditions for this.

It should be remembered that the murder of the young intern was condemned by civil society and the medical community quickly. The Mexican Association of Physicians in Training (FMEA) for example, shared a position in which they ensured that conditions to carry out medical practices are not adequate.

Similarly, they demanded justice for the death of the young man and asked that doctors not be offered places in high-risk and insecure areas, do not expose interns or trainees in medical units unaccompanied safety and deal effectively with complaints.

The medical interns added that next July 27, a massive demonstration will be held in the main square of Mexico City, where health interns from Coahuila, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes and Chihuahua have already confirmed their assistance.

It should be noted that since July 18, it was announced that intern doctors who perform their social service in clinics and hospitals, located in remote and high-risk areas, would be concentrated in the capital of Durango, to protect their integrity.

The governor of the state, José Rosas Aispuro Torres, stressed that the decision was also made to install surveillance with the police to prevent armed persons from entering, putting the integrity of the personnel at risk.

Meanwhile, and after the remarks, the head of the Ministry of Health (H.H), Jorge Alcocer VarelaI affirm that it was neither possible nor advisable to eliminate social service for students of medical disciplinesfor being an academic need of high social relevance.

He added that both local and federal authorities are reviewing the safety conditions of interns in the most vulnerable areas, in which can not leave without coverage of health to the population.

