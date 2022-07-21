A 17-minute flight? The millionaires who despise the planet

Kylie Jenner has faced an avalanche of criticism for his decision to use his private jet on a flight that only lasted 17 minutes. Yet the practice of taking short trips on luxury dylie planes appears to be commonplace among the rich and famous, despite growing concerns about the climate crisis.

Jenner, the socialite and 24-year-old businesswoman, has faced online opprobrium after posting a photo on Instagram of herself and her partner, the rapper travis scotton an airport tarmac between two private jets with the text “do you want to take mine or yours?”

According to an automated Twitter account that tracks celebrity flights based on radar transponders and tail fin markings, Jenner’s July 12 flight lasted just 17 minutes and took her from Van Nuys, Los Angeles. to the nearby town of Camarillo. The model had previously flown her jet, a $72 million Bombardier BD 700, to Van Nuys from Thermal, California for 27 minutes.

The route of the controversial flight of Kylie Jenner

Guardian graphic. Source: ADS-B Exchange.

It was later the subject of attacks by Twitter users for her “absolute disregard for the planet” and for being a “full-time climate criminal.”

It is estimated that his 17-minute walk would have caused a ton of carbon dioxide emissions, which, while not a huge amount, represents a quarter of the total annual carbon footprint of the average person worldwide. . The trip would have taken Jenner about 40 minutes by car, generating only a fraction of the emissions.

However, Jenner – who took an even shorter, nine-minute flight between the same two locations in June – is by no means the only celebrity to take short commutes by private plane instead of driving or using public transportation.

A review of the Celebrity Jets tracking account reveals that, in the last month alone, rapper drake took an 18 minute flight from Hamilton, Ontario, to Toronto; Country music singer Kenny Chesney was in the air for just 20 minutes between Akron, Ohio, and Pittsburgh, and actor Mark Wahlberg took a 23-minute flight from Dublin to County Clare, Ireland, among other short trips. .

Many of these short flights are to “park” a plane in a convenient or less expensive location, or are part of a longer two-leg trip, however many seem to have an unclear motive, such as Floyd Mayweather’s decision. , the boxer, to fly 14 minutes from Las Vegas to nearby Henderson, then fly 10 minutes back on Sunday.

Board Now: Short Celebrity Private Jet Flights

The rich and famous often use highly polluting private planes for short trips. Here is a selection of star tours in June and July 2022.

“I’m not surprised people are upsetThey have reason to be,” said Jack Sweeney, creator of the Celebrity Jets account, which uses data from a company that tracks radar transponders on planes.

Sweeney, a student at the University of Central Florida, has a like account that only tracks the private jet of Elon Musk, the billionaire boss of Tesla. In May, Musk made a 28-minute flight on his jet between Houston and Austin, Texas, yet Sweeney thinks he should be judged differently for it.

“In Elon’s case, he’s just trying to be as fast and efficient as possible at his job, but someone like Kim Kardashian (who has taken long and short private jet flights) posts ‘Kim Air’ and brags and all.” , commented.

Private jets are responsible for about 4% of all aviation sector emissions, a 2016 study indicates, and the airline industry is keen to point out that flights in general account for only a tiny fraction of all emissions. sources that generate gases that warm the planet.

However, private planes still emit more than 33 million tons of greenhouse gases, more than the country of Denmark, and since they carry very few people, they are between five and 14 times more polluting than commercial planes, per passenger, and 50 times more polluting than trains, researchers have found.

“These surprisingly short flights show the immense impact of the rich on global aviation emissions,” said Scott Hochberg, a lawyer with the Center for Biological Diversity’s Institute of Climate Law.

“The problem starts at the top with Kylie Jenner and other celebrities who have private jets, which have a much higher impact than commercial airliners per passenger. But it also includes many other people, since the United States makes up most of the wealthy elite that has the luxury of flying.”

Emissions from private jets flying in the United States have risen since the 1990s and will rise further as larger, more polluting planes come on the market. Short trips using private jets are not a uniquely American phenomenon; in 2019, a tenth of all flights out of France were made by private jets, and half of them covered a distance of less than 500 km. The heavy use of aviation is the domain of the world’s wealthy people, and just 1% of the world’s population is responsible for half of the emissions linked to flights.

“There are many alternatives to private jets and wanting to avoid traveling with the mob is not a reason for excessive pollution,” said Nikita Pavlenko, head of the fuels team at the International Council on Clean Transport (ICCT).

“These short flights produce relatively small emissions levels, but per person they are staggering. Aviation emissions are growing exponentially year over year and pollution from private jets is increasing more than that from general aviation.”

Major US airlines have announced climate plans that include commitments to increase the use of sustainable, low-emission aviation fuels (or SAFs), such as cooking oil or hydrogen, and the Joe Biden administration last year unveiled a goal of reduce aviation emissions by 20% by the year 2030. This objective, however, is voluntary and there has been no significant change on the part of the industry with respect to reducing its climate impact.

“Aviation decarbonization is very much a lot of ado about nothing in the United States,” Pavlenko said. “As for celebrities, they have to be a positive example and do without airplanes. At a minimum, they should show some leadership and use sustainable fuels or a zero-emission aircraft when available.”