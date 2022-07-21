8 Spanish fashion brands that you should know beyond Zara

Since some years Spain has become a benchmark in terms of fashion design and has fallen in love with the whole world thanks to firms like Zara, which has become the greatest exponent of our style. The Mediterranean look floods pages like Pinterest and is a way of dressing that everyone wants to imitate.

Zara, Mango, Massimo Dutti… They are some of our most consumed brands not only by us but also triumph outside our borders. However, that is not all we can offer and with a little searching, we can find so many others with great designs and exceptional quality.

If you also want to know them and bet on them, here we leave you some brands ‘made in Spain’ whom we cannot lose track of to dress with great style.





1. Ria Menorca

Menorcan sandals ‘made in Spain’ RIA MENORCA

Along with espadrilles, Menorcan sandals are summer footwear. These 100% Spanish shoes were born on the island of Menorca and many firms, such as Ria Minorcacontinue with the design and the traditional way of doing things, creating true works of craftsmanship.

The firm has its origins in a small workshop that opened in 1947. With experience as a shoemaker since he was a child, Bartolomé Truyol was one of the founders of a business always linked to the footwear sector. Since then they have been at the forefront of the world of sandals and present very current designs full of color and committed to the environment made by hand, such as Menorcan sandals made with SEAQUAL fabric (from plastics collected in the sea) and recycled PET insoles.

2.Swanna

Fashion with timeless designs SWANA

If you want quality basics with timeless designs, swana is the perfect choice. This brand was born in 2021 in Barcelona, ​​in the midst of a pandemic, with a clear vision: to create a firm that shows the beauty of simplicity.

The name comes from the mixture of ‘swan’ (swan in English) and Ana, the name of the designer and creator. Swans are animals that transmit a lot of peace, elegance and pure simplicity In each of her lines and through them, Ana has wanted to capture this inspiration in each of her designs. In addition, it is the colors of these birds that abound in all her collections.

As stated on its website, Swana is intended for strong, self-confident womenwho seek the combination of the comfort of feeling at home, with touches of elegance and at the same time relaxed and fresh.

3.Marieth

The most delicate ‘low cost’ fashion MARIETH

If what we are looking for are delicate and feminine designs without breaking the budget, we find martieth, a 100% firm with affordable prices and exceptional quality. The Mediterranean lifestyle is embodied in its DNA, which is why its collections are made up of fluid designs, a palette full of the colors that abound in our landscape and cotton as the star fabric.

The designs are halfway between the basics and the trendso we can create the perfect wardrobe to always be fashionable, but with our own style, with each and every one of its garments.

4. Avec Studio

Philosophy ‘slow fashion’ AVEC STUDIO

Avec Studio was born from the vision of Inés & Robert to create a signature party wear that is trend, but wearable; modern, yet comfortable; formal and at the same time casual. The firm seeks to react against the common so that anyone who wears its garments feels special and unique, which is why its designs maintain that perfect balance under the philosophy ‘slow fashion’, with all its garments combinable with each other.

Despite being a brand specializing in party wear, the versatility impregnates each of its designs so that we can use them more than once and they are not forgotten at the bottom of the closet and, despite being designed for formal events, we can mix them with jeans or basic t-shirts for a more casual look.

Finally, one of its maxims is comfortso it is over to sit in the chair practically lying down, as happened to Sofía Vergara in her first Emmy awards.

5. Laamuse

Editorial photography from the Laamuse catalogue. LAAMUSE

‘La Muse s’Amuse’ (the muse has fun) was what Daniela Villarrubia thought when it came to baptizing her personal project: Laamuse. They say that the name does the thing and, in this case, it is so because the firm was born in the summer of 2021 with a very clear purpose: embrace beauty, aesthetics and femininity through a casual brand of cotton underwear of bright and vivid colors, able to lift the mood from within.

The latter plays a leading role in all Laamuse designs, becoming the firm’s hallmark. Color has its own meaning, influences the different feelings of people and their combination is not accidental. The light, the tone, the liveliness, the nuances… connect with moods and influence on a psychological level.

Aware of this power, the brand encourage fun through color because, beyond design, its objective is to reinforce feelings of security, self-esteem, optimism and confidence by dressing from within and promoting a dynamic and vital lifestyle for the women who wear its garments.

6. Muscari

The most Mediterranean fashion MUSCARI

The Mediterranean aesthetic permeates the DNA of Muscariborn from the passion for fashion of a mother and her daughter with the common goal of creating a timeless brand for all ages.

Since their inception they have always striven to interpret trendsbetting on constant renewal, creating collections with great care and taking care of every detail with unique designs that define the Spanish woman with a totally inclusive size, which ranges from 34 to 46.

In addition to day-to-day designs inspired by our lifestyle, they also have garments to be the perfect guest totally unique to be fashionable with all the comfort at a totally affordable price.

7. Delaccua

The brand of generation Z DELACCUA

The new generations are stepping strong and are beginning to create brands that encompass their concerns, vision and philosophy, always under the seal of the inclusivity and sustainabilityWhat Delaccua.

This firm created by Adrián and Mar, a 23-year-old couple eager to contribute their bit to this society, seeks to create an inspiring community in all areas and with very marked values ​​that they transmit to each and every one of their garments. This is why we find bikinis made with recycled materials and tops, skirts and bags from crochet.

8. Valentine

The perfect looks for everyday VALENTINE

If finally what you want is fashion for the day to day, we introduce you to Valentine. From the beginning, the firm was very clear that its priority was to provide a premium service to all its clients and this dedication by and for the unconditional fans of the brand, making feel all women are equal for the firm regardless of their size, making them feel especially beautiful when looking in the mirror.

For this reason, the garments not only have a size for all, we also see models of different sizes in its catalog, being one of the most inclusive Spanish brands.

Designs, on the other hand, cover the latest trends with ‘low cost’ prices available to everyone, so that any woman, regardless of her condition, can wear it.





Do you want to receive the best beauty, fashion and lifestyle content every Thursday in your email for free? Sign up for our Newsletter.