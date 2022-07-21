5 unfortunate events on set: From Law and Order to The Raven | Films

Liliana Carmona

We remember the cases of Brandon Lee, the double of Milla Jovovich and Isla Fisher

Accidents at work can occur due to multiple factors, but those that have occurred during the filming of a movie or series have made it into the news, where deaths or irreversible damage have unfortunately occurred.

After the event that occurred during the recording of ‘Law and Order: Organized Crime’, we remember some unfortunate events that occurred on a film set.

Death on the set of ‘Law and Order’

In the early hours of July 19, it was reported that a man was killed during the recording of the third season of ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’.

According to reports, the man, who was in charge of parking, was sitting in his car on North Henry Street around 5:15 AM when a man approached him and shot him multiple times.

Alec Baldwin and the tragedy on the set of ‘Rust’

The tragedy occurred during the filming of the film ‘Rust’, where Alec Baldwin was the protagonist and producer. While the actor and other staff members were rehearsing a scene, a gun was fired from which the bullets were not replaced and the projectile hit Halyna Hutchins in the chest.

The family took the case to court and filed a “wrongful death” lawsuit against Baldwin, including in the evidence a video showing the accident that caused the death of the director of photography.

The accident of Milla Jovovich’s double in ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’

In 2015, ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ was filmed, where Olivia Jackson, who was Milla Jovovich’s stunt double, lost an arm during the scene in which she was driving a motorcycle at high speed, when she collided with a camera mounted on a crane heading towards her.

Olivia spent 17 days in a coma, with her left arm amputated above the elbow, her spine twisted, paralysis of her upper left body down to her neck, a dislocated shoulder, a severed thumb, punctured lungs, and punctured ribs. broken, in addition to continuing with nerve damage and multiple scars.

This was the accident on the set of Resident Evil that left Milla Jovovich’s double without an arm

The stuntman took the case to court and was paid $33,000.

Brandon Lee’s death in ‘The Raven’

Three days before the filming of ‘El Cuervo’ ended, Brandon Lee died in an accident on set.

Some versions indicate that Lee was shot with a loaded pistol, but later it was revealed that his death was due to a piece of blank bullet that got stuck in the gun.

Isla Fisher almost drowned in ‘The Illusionists: Nothing Is What It Seems’

Fisher Island he played one of the ‘Four Horsemen’ and in one of the sequences he had to give an escapism show inside a tank full of water. While she was shooting the scene, the actress snagged a chain that her character was attached to and she asked to get out of it, but the crew thought she was still acting.

“I had a near death experience. While I was in the tank one of the chains would not break and I was trapped in the water. I started to get really scared and ask to be taken out of there, but everyone thought she was Meryl Streep when she was actually drowning me (…) The only thing I could think about at that moment was my body, my own autopsy, and although we had gone through the security protocols many times, we never thought of a signal in case I needed it, ” told On Demand.

For the sequel, Fisher decided not to return and was replaced by Lizzy Caplan, whom we have seen in the film ‘Mean Girls’.

