4 billion wallets and 12 billion apartments: The luxuries of designer Nancy Gonzalez

In Colombia he had properties for 17 million dollars. Apartments of 12 billion pesos and unpayable portfolios. History of total waste

Everything started to go wrong in the life of Cali designer Nancy Gonzalez in 2018 when her son Santiago Barbieri, the one who had given the brand personality, was found dead in his apartment in New York. Since then, things have not been going very well, despite the fact that her handbags were used even in Meryl Streep’s movies. Having trafficked endangered animals to make her handbags cost the extradition of one of the most prominent ladies of national fashion.

The Prosecutor’s Office has reported on the designer’s assets in Colombia. The assets are in danger since Gonzalez is accused of money laundering.

Just one of his apartments in Cali is valued at 12 billion pesos

The paintings and art objects he owned were also highly valued. One of the apartments in Cali was 1,500 square meters. The collection of wallets that were found on him were valued at 4,000 million pesos

While awaiting her extradition to the United States, Nancy Gonzalez is being held in a cell at the Buen Pastor in Bogotá. Her life of luxury, glamor seems to have remained in a remote region of her memory.