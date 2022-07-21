◉ News from Cruz Azul today, July 21, 2022

Two days left until the Blue Cross face another difficult commitment for the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022. This time it will be the saturday july 23when at 7:05 p.m. (CDMX) the Cementeros receive Puebla on the field of the Azteca Stadium, a commitment for which Diego Aguirre would have his entire squad available.

Added to the good news from the first team is the no way out of one of its most important footballers How is it Santi Gimenez. Meanwhile, the summer transfer market brings you a new illusion to the machinewhich on the other hand would already have successor of Jaime Ordiales.

The replacement of Jaime Ordiales in Cruz Azul

According to information from ESPN, yes Jaime Ordiales leaves to take up the post of CEO of National teams, his place in Cruz Azul would be occupied by Carlos López de Silanes, who currently works as Diego Aguirre’s technical assistant. It would be on an interim basis until December 2022, at which time they would evaluate its continuity or a new search.

Cruz Azul would go for Rogelio Funes Mori

According to what was published by León Lecanda and the ESPN portal, The Cruz Azul Machine sent an offer to incorporate the Argentine central defender, Ramiro Funes Mori, current footballer for Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia. Brother of Rogelio, the Mellizo ex River Plate, Everton and Villarreal would have in his hands the proposal of a loan for one year. Will he say “yes”?

Santi Giménez is not going to Feyenoord

In the last hours the statements of the Feyenoord SEO have been known, Dennis te Kloesewhere rules out interest and a formal offer for Chaquito Giménez. “On our part there is nothing with Cruz Azul or the player. We recently signed Danilo from Ajax, with a free transfer“he declared, to finish relieving the Cementero world.

The alternative to Ramiro Funes Mori

According to information from ESPN, in the event that Ramiro Funes Mori does not accept Cruz Azul’s offer to arrive in this market, The Machine would point to an “Option D”: it would be Hugo Gomez27-year-old Brazilian central defender who currently plays for the Rio Ave of the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

They would let another footballer go in this market

According to information from ESPN reporter Mac Reséndiz, The Cement Machine is looking for a club for Iván Morales for this same summer market, this because Diego Aguirre would not have it in consideration for an important role up front, considering that Santi Giménez is undisputed and Gonzalo Carneiro has just arrived.