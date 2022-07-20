You would never have imagined how Keanu Reeves prepared for a role that never saw the light of day

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywoodand since he starred Cyberpunk 2077, also from the video game industry. And it is thanks to his magnificent personality and the dedication that he shows in each of his roles. What few knew is that he prepares his characters so much that he even lived on the street for several days. in one of his projects that has never seen the light of day.

The anecdote of Keanu Reeves that we did not know: he was going to be a homeless person in a movie

Keanu Reeves: An Excellent Adventure is a book that has just seen the light written by Brian J Robb that offers data never known about the interpreter. And one of the most surprising anecdotes that we can read is the one that stars in this article today:

Keanu Reeves, from a young age, an actor with a promising future

The actor was going give life to a homeless person in a film that never saw the light of day (indeed, it was not produced, and therefore, the script was written). ✅

in a film that never saw the light of day (indeed, it was not produced, and therefore, the script was written). ✅ how did you prepare Keanu Reeves for this role? Easy: he lived on the streets for several days as if he were homeless, carrying only a toothbrush, toothpaste and 20 dollars . Enough to survive. ✅

for this role? Easy: . Enough to survive. ✅ Keanu Reeves reveals that the first night he slept on the street was horrible: “ listened to people shout while sleeping or talking to each other, plotting to take away my cardboard box “. ✅

reveals that the first night he slept on the street was horrible: “ while sleeping or talking to each other, “. ✅ No one recognized him because he characterized himself very well: “I had I had to live, eat, mix and breathe with these people, so I knew what motivated them“. ✅

In this book, the actor points out that he is now able to know what a homeless person feels, and feels very lucky to be able to sleep”in a soft bed, in a warm and quiet room“. An experience that not only helped him to give life to a complex character for him because he had a life completely different from his own, but also allowed him to be a better person.