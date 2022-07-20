WWE Monday Night Raw: Audience July 18, 2022

The WWE Monday Night RAW audience on Monday, July 18 registered an average of 1,765,000 viewersaccording to the specialized media showbuzzdaily. This represents a slight increase over the Show of the previous week, in which 1,735,000 viewers were registered.

This week’s episode featured several segments and matches of interest, highlighting Bianca Belair’s victory over Carmella to retain her Raw Women’s Championship, AJ Styles’ victory over Theory by a count of 10 outside the ring and a new edition of “Miz TV” with Logan Paul as a guest.

Monday Night Raw recorded a Compartir of 0.46 in the demographics of interestcorresponding to ages between 18 and 49 years old, improving the data of the previous week (0.44)

As an additional fact, WWE Monday Night Raw was the fourth most watched program on cable on Monday night in terms of key demographics. The first hour recorded an average of 1,783,000 viewers, the second 1,809,000 and the third 1,702,000.



Audiences WWE RAW 2022

January 3, 2022: 1,716,000 viewers

January 10, 2022: 1,632,000 viewers

January 17, 2022: 1,613,000 viewers

January 24, 2022: 1,766,000 viewers

January 31, 2022: 1,865,000 viewers

February 7, 2022: 1,387,000 viewers (SYFY)

February 14, 2022: 1,602,000 viewers (SYFY)

February 21, 2022: 1,825,000 viewers

February 28, 2022: 1,753,000 viewers

March 7, 2022: 1,775,000 viewers

March 14, 2022: 1,700,000 viewers

March 21, 2022: 1,769,000 viewers

March 28, 2022: 1,979,000 viewers

April 4, 2022: 2,101,000 viewers

April 11, 2022: 1,803,000 viewers

April 18, 2022: 1,647,000 viewers

April 25, 2022: 1,613,000 viewers

May 2, 2022: 1,581,000 viewers

May 9, 2022: 1,652,000 viewers

May 16, 2022: 1,736,000 viewers

May 23, 2022: 1,732,000 viewers

May 30, 2022: 1,497,000 viewers

June 6, 2022: 1,872,000 viewers

June 13, 2022: 1,695,000 viewers

June 20, 2022: 1,986,000 viewers

June 27, 2022: 1,951,000 viewers

July 4, 2022: 1,563,000 viewers

July 11, 2022: 1,735,000 viewers



July 18, 2022: 1,765,000 viewers

