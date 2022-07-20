Why the use of fake apps is behind the theft of many cryptocurrencies

Share

Cryptocurrency theft has become a constant. One of the most used mechanisms is the use of fake applications. This is reported by the FBI.

Unregulated markets have become the main focus of concentration of thieves in the digital universe. Cryptocurrencies are the main source of fraud in which cybercriminals have camouflaged themselves due, above all, to the zero trace that can be left when committing thefts. In accordance with published by the FBI in its latest report, 42 million dollars were stolen without anything being done at all. All this, moreover, under the hiding place of false digital applications.

It is important to always operate through specialized portals to avoid any type of suspicion. Furthermore, it is essential keep the cryptocurrency units in our possession in wallets cold or, at least, in places like those described above. Otherwise, the probability of being scammed is much higher. It should be noted that the lack of regulation gives greater power to the thief to be able to carry out thefts of wallets full of Bitcoin, Ethereum or other digital currencies.

Let’s see, therefore, what are the conclusions that the FBI highlights on the lawsuits filed in this regard, why it is a problem that is much more common than one would think and, of course, to what extent it is possible to improve security in the future to avoid this type of scam. Over time, a problem worth billions of dollars worldwide has not been eliminated.

Use of apps fake to steal cryptocurrencies is key for the FBI

The FBI, one of the main intervention groups in the United States, has shown how the use of apps false allowed the theft of up to 42 million dollars in cryptocurrencies through a seemingly simple tool. The users involved in the scams total 244 victims, which shows how widespread a problem this is in the Web3-related industry. Similarly, recovering money seems very difficult due to the computer engineering that is used.

The average volume of money lost by users is particularly striking. The YiBit company, bankrupt in 2018, was one of those used to act as a hook. The captors of cryptocurrencies persuaded their victims to use this platform, for which they had created a portal that imitated the aesthetics of the official page. Thus, according to information from Gizmodo, they generated more than 5.5 million dollars just by deceiving a total of 4 users. This was, without a doubt, one of the most important hits.

Investing in cryptocurrencies has become, one might say, an activity of extreme risk. With bearish volatility never seen before in the past, we are facing a key moment that could define the future of these assets. The attacks that these transaction services are receiving from the States have caused their price to falter in practically all securities. At Urban Tecno we believe that it is important to carry out an important analysis before making any investment in cryptocurrencies.

Related topics: Web3

Share

We are on Google News! To follow