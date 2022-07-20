Why did China ban Keanu Reeves’ films?

Keanu Reeves movies are being removed from streaming platforms in China, and we tell you why.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the films of Keanu Reeves have been removed from the main streaming platforms in Chinasuch as iQiyi, Tencent Video, Bilibili, Y Xigua Video.

Among the films eliminated from iQiyi we can find classics starring the famous actor, such as the trilogy of The Matrix, Speed, Bill & Ted, Something’s Gotta Give Y The Lake Housewhile on the same line Tencent Video eliminated 19 feature films with the name of Keanu Reeves in your credits.

The Los Angeles Times also reports that the only streaming platforms that still have a tape of the aforementioned actor are: Youku Y Migu Videowhich have among their rows Toy Story 4where Reeves lends his voice to the character Duke Caboom.

Why did this happen?

This measurement was taken by China after what Keanu Reeves attend a benefit concert by the house of tibet in the U.S.

The house of tibet is a non-profit organization founded at the request of the Dalai Lama -the main spiritual leader of the school Gelug of Tibetan Buddhism-, which aims to preserve the culture Tibetthis after the invasion that said territory suffered by China in 1950, under which the Tibet would lose its autonomy nine years later, a situation in which the Dalai Lama had to flee the country.

Since then, China and the Tibet seek to legitimize their own interpretation of history, on the one hand the government of Xi Jinping argues that the Tibet lived under the extreme abuse of a feudal system and freed the people of that territory from it, while the Tibetan government-in-exile argues that the Tibet it is undergoing cultural colonization, and the human rights of the people who live there are being violated.

It is for the above that the presence of Keanu Reeves in the event of house of tibetis seen by the Chinese government as a message against its official narrative, a situation for which its films would have been removed from streaming platforms.

Cinephiles and cinephiles, what do you think?