Why did Ben Affleck stop being Batman?









In August 2013, social networks were fuming. And it wasn't because of the heat. ANDhe announcement that Ben Affleck was going to be the new Batman divided the public between those who adore the actor and his detractors. Some celebrated the news and others were angry because they did not want to see Affleck dressed as a bat and they cried because Christian Bale, his predecessor, had rejected the succulent offer, claiming that the original idea was to make a trilogy. "Better not stretch things and indulge in self-indulgence by doing a fourth," he said. Ben Affleck did not have it easy, but despite feeling the rejection of a part of the Batman fans, he decided to accept the challenge and put himself under the orders of Zack Snyder. The actor has played Bruce Wayne on several occasions, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad (uncredited), Justice League and Zack Snyder's Justice League. But there is more, because he says goodbye to Batman, it seems, with Flashwith Ezra Miller and Michael Keaton.

Ben Affleck turns his back on Batman But why does Ben Affleck abandon the role that has given him so much joy? There are many who say that he has not been able to overcome the bad reviews and others who speak of the actor wearing down the character. It also points to disappointment. Ben Affleck wrote a script for a very special Batman, which he was even going to direct, but it was rejected on the grounds that it seemed like a substitute for James Bond. "That script was very focused on action. He was deeply connected to the DC Cinematic Universe (DCEU), with other main characters from other movies and other comics that were going to appear. I knew at the time I read it that that particular script was not the way I would like to do it," the film director said. "I tried to direct a version of 'Batman' and I worked with a really good writer, but we couldn't find a version, we didn't hit the key. I thought it was time to give someone else a chance and they found really good people, "he said. Ben Affleck.









Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill at the London premiere of g 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' GTRES So was it fear of bad reviews or disappointment? Or was it for another reason? Some time later Matt Damon, a great friend of Ben Affleck, came into play. That's when we knew that the filming of Justice League was hell. "League of Justice It was the turning point. It was a bad experience because several things came together at once: problems in my personal life, my divorce, schedules that didn't add up, and then Zack Snyder's personal tragedy (the death of his daughter) and the reshoots. It was just the worst experience. It was horrible!. It represented everything I don't like about the profession. At that moment I said: "I'm not going to do that anymore," Affleck acknowledged.









Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, a friendship with ‘Oscar’ GTRES