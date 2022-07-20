When Sylvester Stallone publicly insulted Bruce Willis for leaving ‘Expendables 3’

Photo credit: Sylvain Gaboury – Getty Images

Superstars Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis They have been some of the highest paid actors in Hollywood. Both action stars who often appear on the big screen performing heroic deeds to save people from all kinds of evil … even together. Although their relationship has sometimes not been ideal…

Both action stars teamed up for the blockbuster franchise ‘The Expendables’ in 2010., film also starred other action stars like Jason Statham, Jet Li and Dolph Lundgren. The first installment – ​​they’re shooting the fourth now, and that’s all we know about it – centered around a team of muscular guys and became an immediate box-office hit.

In the first two installments of the action franchise, Bruce Willis, now retired from movies due to illness, played the role of the mysterious CIA agent Mr. When the actor was approached for The Expendables 3 in 2013, rumors suggest he was offered $3 million for just four days of work. However, the actor demanded 4 million dollars and left the project when his cache was not met. Sylvester Stallone wasted no time finding a replacement for Willis. Various names were speculated, but Stallone recruited Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford, then shared the news on Twitter as well.

After Ford signed on in August 2013, Stallone tweeted: “WILLIS OUT… HARRISON FORD IN!!!!” The actor then followed up with another cracking tweet from his former partner: “Greedy and lazy… A SURE FORMULA FOR CAREER FAILURE.”

Bruce Willis, now just 65 years old and one of the great transformations in the history of cinema, reacted to Sylvester Stallone’s tweet at the time. He told Express: “Explosions are one of the most boring parts of my job. When you’ve seen a few fireballs, it’s not exciting anymore. Some of my audience enjoys explosions, but to be honest, I find them a bit boring.” Willis then discussed the tax side of negotiations, saying that the genre has a reputation for making a lot of money. He said: “I’ve worked on all kinds of movies, but the action ones are the ones that generate the most income. I like to earn a lot of moneybut I do all kinds: small productions, megaprojects, medium, even science fiction”.

However, later on, both Bruce Willis and Sylvester Stallone apparently made amends. The following year, Sly took to social media and wrote: “I made my peace with BRUCE W. Honest guy, it was my mistake…”.