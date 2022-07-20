What attitudes did Archundia prohibit the referees? -David Medrano

PRINT

The first decision of Armando Archundia is to try to sober up the referees, which is why the new head has made it clear to the whistlers that it is forbidden to show the cards with courage in the faces of the players. Nor can you kiss rings or medals or celebrate at the end of the game by interlocking your hands, much less do routines with the final whistle taking advantage of the fact that television is taking them. They were also advised to wear clothing of their size. Archundia had his first appearance already with the tournament underway and made it clear that the intention is every two or three dates to offer a press conference to analyze the controversial plays that have been presented in those days.

IT WAS NOT SERIOUS

They breathed in Monterrey when it was confirmed that Rodrigo Aguirre’s injury is not serious and in a week the Uruguayan will be able to rejoin the training sessions of striped, that in the next few hours they will have to decide if they bring any more foreign reinforcements in the place of Ecuadorian Joao Rojas, who suffered a cruciate ligament injury and is out of the tournament. The problem for the northerners is that in the same situation they have Duvan Vergara, who was also injured from the same thing and is in the recovery phase, and both Duvan and Joao are expensive players due to the lineup they have. For now Rojas is still registered in the first team and Vergara is registered in the Expansion League team.

IDEAL FRAME

Only three Mexican soccer players are in Wyscout’s ideal squad after three days in Liga MX and they are Chicote Calderón, Ponchito González and Alexis Vega. The application serves the MX League and each week it adjusts the ideal eleven according to the parameters they use to qualify the soccer players. The team after three dates is with Talavera in goal; in the defense Ferrareis, Lichnovsky, Arribas and Calderón; in midfield Gorriarán, Angel Romero, Thauvin and González, and Vega and Di Yorio in attack.

