We talk to Louisa Jacobson, the youngest daughter of Meryl Streep who debuts as an actress

She spent her childhood summers at drama camp and did high school drama. But upon reaching the faculty of Vassar College, he chose to “bury my desire to act. She needed to prove to myself, my family, and my peers that I was somehow different.” Jacobson majored in psychology with a minor in art history, but continued to perform in empty college classrooms with her friends.

Upon graduation, she looked for jobs in retail and advertising, and began auditioning for plays during her lunch breaks: “I was sick of telling myself I couldn’t afford to do it”. She later applied to the Yale School of Drama and was able to enroll.

He is a big fan of Downton Abbey, to the point of having created his own Sunday ritual to see her with her friend, the comic Tracey Ulman: “We ordered a lot of Indian food, drank red wine and ate chocolate.”

Jacobson wore a corset at home to prepare for the role: “Peeing was extremely difficult. I tried to sneeze and it was a disaster!” He also read the books Edith Wharton in buildings contemporary to the writer, such as the New York Public Library.

His co-stars are the cream of the Broadway stage: Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, audra mcdonald, Bill Irwin Y Christine Baransky.

The moment he remembers most from the filming of the series happened at The Breakers, the historic Vanderbilt mansion located in Newport, Rhode Island. “I’m there and I feel like I’ve gone back in time. All of us in our gala outfits, leaving the house as it would have been done then… and suddenly I was inside a van, someone opened the door and released me: ‘Hey, do you mind coming out? This is Julian’s van. [el creador de la serie]”.

She acknowledges having a lot in common with Marian, her character, a woman who “doesn’t want to be given everything for free. She wants to forge her own path. She is a person who is not dazzled by appearances.”

