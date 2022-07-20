“We proved them wrong.” Christian Bale recalls that people laughed at his “serious Batman” and explains why he would return to the character

Batman remains one of the best-known superheroes today, with ‘The Batman’ being the most recent adaptation released earlier this year. Recently it was Tim Burton who gave his opinion on the complaints that there were at the time towards his Batman and now it is Christian bale who comments on the little confidence that was had before his version of the character.

“It will not work”

Christian Bale, who we now have on the billboard in the superheroic adventure ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, has gone down in history as one of the best film Batman with his interpretation for Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy. However, he was not always like this, as he recounts in an interview in which he remembers the skepticism with which ‘Batman Begins’ was received in 2005 before it was even released:

I used to tell (people) that we were going to do a Batman thing but take it seriously. A lot of people laughed and said to me: “Well, that’s not going to work” (…) It’s wonderful to be part of a trilogy that proved those people wrong.

‘Batman Begins’ was the next adaptation of the character after Joel Schumacher’s ‘Batman & Robin’ in 1997, with a definitely more comical tone and past thread compared to Nolan’s reboot.

The box office results of this new trilogy, in addition to the Oscars obtained (one of them posthumous for Heath Ledger) show that the films were far from being the failure that Bale predicted. In addition, this restart marked a turning point in the way of approaching it, with a marked dark and realistic trend from which later versions have drunk of the character.

On whether Christian Bale I would be willing to retake the characterthe actor already commented that it would only be in case Christopher Nolan directed:

He had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, “Look, let’s do three movies if we’re lucky enough to do them, and then let’s go. Let’s not delay any longer.” In my mind, I’d only do one more thing if Chris Nolan said to himself, “You know what? I’ve got another story to tell.” And if he wanted to tell that story with me, he would.

At the moment, the actor has yet to release ‘Amsterdam’, the latest from David O. Russel, and ‘The pale blue eye’, alongside Gillian Anderson and Robert Duvall.