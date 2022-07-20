VIDEO. Mark Wahlberg asks for more love and peace on this Ash Wednesday

The Hollywood actor expressed his faith to his followers on social media.

Actor Mark Wahlberg shared a message with his followers on social media after receiving ashes on his forehead and marking the start of Lent.

The promotion of his new movie “Father Stu” did not prevent the Oscar nominee from sharing with his followers this ceremony that he and his family perform every year. The star was in Miami, visiting various Latin television programs, but before he received the imposition of the ashes, in the hotel where he was.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: Jason Momoa would have given himself another chance with Lisa Bonet

On his Instagram profile he wrote: “Have a blessed Ash Wednesday” (Have a blessed Ash Wednesday), along with a video where he asks to pray for peace and well-being for everyone in the world.

Video: Illustrative and non-commercial image / https://www.instagram.com/p/CamkPlUrj2k/

In his Instagram stories, he also posted several images of his tour of the morning shows “Despierta América” ​​and “Hoy Día”, where he had the opportunity to talk about his recent production and his experience of working with Mel Gibson.