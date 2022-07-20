Vanessa Bryant congratulates Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their wedding

vanessa bryant was one of the few high-profile celebrities to comment on the Instagram post of Jennifer Lopez to congratulate the singer on her wedding with Ben Affleck.

The wife of the deceased Kobe Bryant congratulated López in the comments section. Jennifer Aniston, Kate Winslet, Gal Gadot and several other celebrities were among the two million people who liked her post.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in an evening ceremony at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on July 16, 2022. Lopez confirmed the couple’s wedding through her On the JLo fan newsletter the next day, sharing photos, videos and details of the wedding. great night. “We did it”wrote. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience.”

Before Lopez got engaged to Alex Rodriguez and before Affleck married Jennifer Garner, the two stars were an early 2000s tabloid super couple. After meeting in 2021, they’re giving off power couple vibes from Hollywood again. Here’s the cute couple looking wedding-ready at the Los Angeles screening of Lopez’s “Marry Me.”