Vanessa Bryant congratulates Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their wedding

vanessa bryant was one of the few high-profile celebrities to comment on the Instagram post of Jennifer Lopez to congratulate the singer on her wedding with Ben Affleck.

The wife of the deceased Kobe Bryant congratulated López in the comments section. Jennifer Aniston, Kate Winslet, Gal Gadot and several other celebrities were among the two million people who liked her post.

