‘Uncharted’: Mark Wahlberg ‘trolled’ Tom Holland after giving him a device to relax his muscles, nothing more

Tom Holland has explained through social networks (and in the occasional interview) that when he received the last gift that Mark Wahlberg gave him, along with whom he appears in ‘Uncharted’, he did not immediately understand what it was for. In fact, he has come to comment that as “never seen one before”thought it was for “pleasure”. “I thought Mark Wahlberg was taking me home for reasons other than being a gentleman.”. This has made the actor who will play Sully in the movie about the video game laugh, who has responded on Instagram.

This interpreter has published a video accompanied by the phrase: “Strictly used massage device for muscle relaxation”. In addition, he addresses his partner saying: “This is used for massage. It is to relax the muscles, nothing more”. And he continues the joke by asking the doctor to “keep clean”.

Wahlberg and Holland will play Sully and Nathan Drake, the protagonists of the video game saga produced by Naughty Dog. In the film adaptation, both try to recover a fortune lost by Magellan 500 years ago. However, they meet Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who claims to be the rightful heir to the treasure and is also looking to get his hands on the loot. The protagonists must decipher the different clues they find to discover it.

a lot of gym

This gift will serve the protagonist of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to relax after training, something he has had to do a lot for his new movie. He himself explained that he spent the time that filming was stopped due to the pandemic preparing to achieve Wahlberg’s physical form.: “I saw him enter the set characterized [como Sully] And I thought, “Fuck, that’s twice me.” After the lockdown, we were unemployed for five months, and all I did was eat and train, eat and train. When we went back to the shoot, the first thing he said to me was: “Come on, someone has been training” “.

And it is that the one who was the protagonist of ‘Ted’ is passionate about sports. For example, according to Screen Rant, has come to start with his daily training routine at three in the morning, as well as to follow extremely strict diets to adapt them to this preparation.

‘Uncharted’ will hit theaters next February 11.