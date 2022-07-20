Traditional Medicine Modules are in a critical situation: Network of Organizations for Human Rights

The 15 modules of traditional medicine are in a critical situation, since they do not allocate sufficient financial resources for therapists to have better working conditions and have everything necessary to care for patients, said Leticia Reyes Juárez, a member of the Network of Organizations for the Human Rights of Peasant and Indigenous Women of the Sierra Norte.

In an interview for the Las Reporteras program, he explained that a week after the aforementioned network revealed the case of the Ayotoxco module, where those who work there ask for an increase in payment for each care they provide, in addition to sexual harassment against two therapists , no authority has responded to all requests.

Throughout the state, he said, there are around 250 therapists who need to be paid at least 100 pesos for each patient they see, because currently they are only given 50 pesos, and their money always comes to them three or four months in advance. delay.

He recalled that it was in 2011 when the more than 30 million pesos that were received for the Traditional Medicine program went directly to hospitals of the Ministry of Health.

Since that year, he added, the modules ceased to have their own resources, pantries were no longer delivered to therapists, they began to lack stationery, supplies, vehicles and resources for botanical gardens.

