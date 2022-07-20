Tite endorsed Dani Alves to play for Pumas, they report in BrazilMediotiempo

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 07.19.2022 21:55:26





The telenovela between Dani Alves and Pumas has a new chapter, this time written from Brazil where the press reported that the lateral defender received the endorsement of Titecoach of the National Team of that country, to play in Liga MX and thanks to that negotiations will advance between both parties.

According to journalist Bruno Andrade, the player already has the support of Tite thinking about the Qatar 2022 World Cup and now he will have to decide if he accepts an offer from Paranaense or if he accepts the offer from Pumas to play with the Mexican team until June 2023.

“He also has an offer from Atlético Paranaense, which He’s not completely out of the game yet. the week is decisive”, sentenced the journalist who consulted with a source within the technical body of the Brazilian National Team to discuss the issue.

The Offers from both clubs are very similar and according to unofficial figures, the contract offered by both is approximately two million dollars for the contract year. In the case of Pumas, he would have support from sponsors to complete the variables requested by the 39-year-old player.

“No comments”, was the last message of Leopoldo Silvapresident of Pumas, after being questioned about the case, since the player has not communicated his decision to the Pedregal club.

Dani Alves is looking for a team to continue his successful career and continue adding titles, in addition to wanting to ensure playing time for be on the radar of the national coach of your country to be summoned to the World Cup in Qatar next November.

​