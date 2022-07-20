Thor: Love and Thunder: when it premieres on Disney +

Like all Marvel movies, Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive shortly Disney+ so that fans can enjoy it whenever they want in high quality and in its version IMAX. The most recent history of God of Thunder shows him on an adventure of discovery as he has a reunion with his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and fight against a godslayer named hat (Christian bale).

The film was undoubtedly another high point for Marvel due to its box office success. Although it was not as well received by critics, fans enjoyed seeing the superhero in an absurd romantic comedy with all the director’s mark. Taika Waititi, and now many hope to see this adventure again on the Disney platform, but when will it arrive? Here we tell you.

When does Thor: Love and Thunder premiere on Disney+?

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

There is no confirmed release date yet. Thor: Love and Thunder on Disney +, however we can speculate on the release dates of the previous films.

For example, the latest Marvel tape, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of madness had its theatrical release on May 5, 2022, and its premiere on Disney + was on June 22, just over a month and a half since its premiere.

Something similar happened with the previous tapes, Eternals, Shang ChiY spider-manthen we can expect Thor: Love and Thunder, which was released on July 5, to have a premiere in the third week of August, possibly also on the 22nd.

We will update once the official release date is announced.

Other upcoming Disney+ releases

for when it arrives Thor: Love and Thunder a Disney+, we will have one or two episodes of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroesthe new series with Tatiana Maslanywhere she plays Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters.

Likewise, we may also soon have a new season of What If? in addition to the new series I Am Grootwhich opens on August 10.