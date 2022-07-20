‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Star Natalie Portman Talks About How Chris Hemsworth Has Changed Since They Made The First ‘Thor’

ads

Even going back to Phase 1 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios demonstrated a knack for casting. Fresh off winning the Academy Award for Best Actress for Black SwanNatalie Portman made her MCU debut as astrophysicist Jane Foster in 2011. Thor. Now for the first time since 2013 Thor: The Dark Worldportman is back Thor: love and thunder. And he set the record straight on how Chris Hemsworth has changed since they first got together.

Chris Hemsworth was a relative unknown in 2011’s ‘Thor’

Actor Chris Hemsworth (left) and actress Natalie Portman speak onstage at the Marvel Studios “Thor” and “Captain America: The First Avenger” panel discussion during Comic-Con 2010 at the San Diego Convention Center on July 24, 2010 in San Diego. California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

While Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans weren’t megastars at the time, they were well-known Hollywood actors before they joined the MCU. Downey had been starring in movies since the 1980s, and Evans had already played another Marvel hero, Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, in two Fantastic four Movie (s. Hemsworth, by comparison, was a Hollywood novice.

Before Thor, had only appeared in a few movies. Most notably, Hemsworth played George Kirk, father of Chris Pine’s James T. Kirk, in 2009’s JJ Abrams. star trek restart. Playing the MCU’s God of Thunder catapulted him to stardom. And since then, Hemsworth has appeared in more than 20 films, including eight appearances as Thor throughout the MCU.

Natalie Portman returns to the MCU in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Portman’s return to the MCU after nearly a decade highlights just how far Hemsworth’s career has come since the two actors last shared the screen. And in an interview with IMDb, Oscar winner Portman has made it abundantly clear how much Hemsworth has changed.

“In the first [Thor], [Chris] He was something of an actor not unknown, but not as well known as he is today, who got this big role. And he was so sweet, so talented, so hardworking. And now, after all this success and all this fame, he is exactly the same human being. It’s a person’s dream.”

Portman describes how Hemsworth “always reads something interesting,” such as poems by Nobel Prize winner Pablo Neruda. Baffled by this discovery, Portman admitted that she wondered if something about Hemsworth “wasn’t perfect,” a sentiment many fans agree with.

Will Chris Hemsworth Return To Star In A Fifth ‘Thor’ Movie?

Hemsworth’s Thor has already broken the MCU mold. To date, no other Marvel hero has starred in four solo films. Both Downey and Evans wrapped up a definitive trilogy for Tony Stark’s Iron Man and Steve Rogers’ Captain America. But with the success of Thor: love and thunderThere doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for Hemsworth’s time in the MCU.

The actor has expressed interest in continuing to play the God of Thunder as the character continues to evolve. After two entries directed by Taika Waititi, it might be time for another filmmaker to pick up the character’s story from here. After all, the end credits of Thor: love and thunder promises “Thor will return”. But it is unclear when and where that will happen.

