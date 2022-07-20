Thor: Love and Thunder – Co-Writer Reveals Original Script Was “Very Long”

The co-writer of Thor: Love and Thunder revealed that the original script was “very long” compared to the final film.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

During an interview with Variety, Jennifer Kaytin Robinsonco-writer of Thor: Love and Thunderrevealed that the original script of the film was much longer than what was seen on screenexplaining that the choice to cut certain scenes from the montage was Kevin Feige and of Taika Waititi:

“The part of the Valkyrie story set in New Asgard is probably a little condensed, but it was planned from the very first drafts of the script. You know, the script was very long and the movie isn’t as long as the script. But those choices were made more by Kevin [Feige] and Taika [Waititi] than from me. “

