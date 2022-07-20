Thor: Love and Thunder – Co-writer explains Jane Foster’s approach to cancer

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunder the fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth . In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

During a recent interview with Variety, Jennifer Kaytin Robinsonco-writer of Thor: Love and Thunderdiscussed his approach to Jane Foster’s cancer in the film by Taika Waititi. At the time it was how she made sure that such a realistic and touching aspect of the character’s story worked in a cinecomic full of fantastic elementsRobinson said:

“I think we’ve always tried to look at the truth and emotion behind that aspect, and that comes from a very human dimension. And not a general human dimension… it’s Jane’s human dimension. It was a question of how Jane would handle this situation. How does Jane react to the diagnosis? Specificity, in my opinion, is what makes the story better and makes it appear as something universal. And this was specifically Jane’s story. Because yes, most cancer survivors don’t have a magic hammer they can access that will make them superheroes and give them muscular arms. There is definitely a lot of fancy stuff, and then there’s a scene where she just tells her boyfriend that she has cancer, and she’s very upset about doing it. It’s a very human and realistic scene… even if it’s set on a ship in space. “