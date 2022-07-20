This is why Disney tickets could increase in price

In 2021, Walt Disney World brought in approximately US$16.55 billion.

In 2020, more than 18.5 million people visited the different parks in the complex.

Before the pandemic, a ticket to Disneyland cost $104, around two thousand Mexican pesos.

The dream of all children and adults is to visit Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, but for many this dream can be very expensive and even impossible. It was recently revealed that Disneyland tickets are about to increase in price, if they approve a proposal to impose a “entry tax” presented by the legislators of the city of Anaheim in the United States.

The theme parks of Walt Disney World are undoubtedly the leaders of entertainment in this branch, so in 2021, it entered approximately 16 thousand 550 million US dollars thanks to the different parks and vacation complexes that it has around the world. This represented a decrease of around 485 million with respect to the figure recorded during the previous year.

Likewise, a study by Themed Entertainment Association, detailed that in 2020, more than 18.5 million people visited the different parks of the Walt Disney World Resort complex, located in the State of Florida. Magic Kingdom, with nearly seven million visitors, was the company’s most visited park.

Disney tickets could be more expensive

Members of the Anaheim City Council want to impose a two percent “gate tax” on admissions to big venues and theme parks, which would affect visitors to Disneyland and California Adventures, which is also operated by Walt Disney Co.

The tax would also apply to tickets to concerts and local sporting events.including home games involving the NHL’s Anaheim Ducks and Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Angels.

Before the pandemic, an entrance to Disneyland cost 104 dollars (about 2 thousand Mexican pesos), If this proposal is approved, a ticket to the theme park could cost the visitor at least 164 dollars, around three thousand Mexican pesos.

The City of Anaheim has never established an entrance tax despite having hosted theme parks and professional sports teams for decades.

José Moreno, a Democratic city councilman, indicated that these revenues could be put toward much-needed services in Anaheim and returned to residents.

“My request to colleagues on the council is to recognize our fiscal needs, the social impacts of 25 million visitors to our city, and support allowing people to review, discuss and vote on the measure,” he added.

It is not the first time that a tax of this style has been proposed in the American city, where in 2015, Disneyland successfully lobbied against the expiration of an entertainment payment. At that time, the city council agreed to extend the company’s exemption in exchange for the theme park agreeing to invest more than $1 billion in the complex.

Three years later, Disney asked the city to rescind the deal after the city council passed a measure requiring businesses receiving tax incentives to pay their employees above the minimum wage.

Currently there are many cities in the world that already charge a tax on various entertainment events, An example is Mexico City, which, with the approval of the 2022 Tax Code, public shows held in streaming They pay a 2 percent tax.

In this sense, taxes are important because the state can obtain the resources to provide good education, health, security, justice, public works, combat poverty and promote the economic sectors that are essential for the growth of the economy of a country.

Now read:

Disney princesses arrive with curvy and plus-size bodies

Former Disney boss regrets choosing Bob Chapek as CEO

This is how much it costs to travel on the new Disney Wish cruise