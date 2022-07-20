This is what Ryan Gosling looks like to play Ken in the live-action Barbie

He will star in the film alongside Margot Robbie. Look at the images and review everything that is known so far about the film directed by Greta Gerwig!

The film industry is betting more and more on live action. In this way, the studios bring back those characters that marked the childhood of a large part of the viewers, to give the story a new shape and surprise with renowned actors. Something like this will happen with the new version of Barbiewhich is about to start filming and will have Ryan Gosling as one of its protagonists. Here we show you what it looks like!

The tape was announced just a few months ago with a clear protagonist who seemed to have been born for that role: margot robbie. Recognized, among other roles, for playing Harley Quinn in the world of DC Comics, she will now put aside her character from the superhero franchise to devote herself fully to this iconic doll that was launched on the market for 1959.

Also, its director will be Greta Gerwig, an expert in films starring women. Or at least that’s how she demonstrated it in films like Lady Bird either Little Women who made it to the Oscars. But… what about the actor from La La Land? He will be in charge of personifying Ken, Barbie’s partner. And for that, anda dyed her hair the character’s signature platinum blonde. That’s not all, because it has already gone out on the street and the paparazzi have not missed the opportunity to record it.

Although he wore a cap that did not show much of his new look, the truth is that a resounding change in his aesthetic is noticeable. is that the live action its production has started and apparently there is not much left for it to be completed. However, there is no confirmed release date yet. Simu Liu, America Ferreira, Kate McKinnon and Alexandra Shipp They will be the ones who complete this cast as striking as it is captivating.

What will it be about? The script will be in the hands of Greta Gerwig and the renowned director Noah Baumbach and will tell the story of Barbie, one of the classic Barbieland dolls that this time will have to leave for not being perfect enough. In this sense, she will face the real world -loaded with flaws- and learn an important lesson. Everything would indicate that this will hit the screen by 2023.