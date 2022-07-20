This is how Reese Witherspoon became the wealthiest actress

Reese Witherspoon’s decision to bet on herself and on stories featuring women is paying off: currently the actress has a fortune of 400 million dollars (mdd), according to Forbesfollowing Monday morning news that a Blackstone-backed media company is buying a majority stake in his production company Hello Sunshine.

Witherspoon will retain a stake of at least 18% and will raise approximately $120 million, after taxes, from the sale of almost half of his pre-existing 40% stake in the company. The rest of her fortune is tied to her earnings from her 30-year career as an actress and producer.

Witherspoon is one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood and can command a sky-high salary. Earn at least $1 million per TV episode; gets $1.2 million per episode to produce and stars on Apple TV’s The Morning Show +, according to industry experts, and millions more for movie roles. She is also a popular sponsor for her work on commercials for companies like Crate & Barrel.

Before the #MeToo movement and widespread calls for gender equality in entertainment, Witherspoon was frustrated by the roles she was offered and the dearth of female-directed stories in Hollywood.

Given this in 2012, he founded Pacific Standard, which produced the films Wild and gone girl and by 2016, their production efforts morphed into Hello Sunshine.

The company has several projects in development, including the upcoming series From Scratch from Netflix, starring Zoe Saldana, and The Last Thing He Told Me on Apple TV+, starring Julia Roberts. As for the movies, Hello Sunshine is adapting the best-selling novel Where the Crawdads Sing.

Witherspoon has expanded her media empire to include Reese’s book club, a natural move given the fact that several of her projects are adaptations of novels written by women.

The club has 2.1 million followers and 42 of his 50 selections have made their way onto the world’s best-selling list. New York Timeswhich means that future film and television versions have a strong audience.

“I started this company to change the way all women are viewed in the media,” Witherspoon said in a statement.

Hello Sunshine will be the cornerstone of the new media company created by Mayer and Staggs. The couple have been on the hunt for assets with the onset of the age of streamingthe executives saw the opportunity to capitalize on Hollywood’s almost insatiable demand for franchises and recognized entertainment projects with the best talents.

This “hunger” for top-tier entertainment brands is what prompted Amazon’s $8.45 billion bid to acquire MGM (home of James Bond, Robocop and Rambo); and smaller but notable transactions like Universal Pictures’ more than $400 million deal to create a new trilogy of films based on the classic horror franchise. The Exorcist.

Given this, Mayer and Staggs saw an opportunity in Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, whose main shareholder, AT&T, is looking to get out of the entertainment business. The telecoms giant announced plans in May to spin off WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery.a transaction that followed his earlier sale of DirecTV to a private equity firm.

AT&T took advantage of a transaction that would allow an easy exit, and Witherspoon was interested in a deal that would provide cash to fuel Hello Sunshine’s continued growth, which came to fruition in the summer.

“Hello Sunshine fits perfectly with our vision of a new next-generation content, technology and entertainment company,” Staggs and Mayer said in a statement. “We seek to empower creators with innovation, capital and scale to inspire, entertain and delight global audiences.“.

Witherspoon will join the board of the new media company, Hello Sunshine, along with CEO Sarah Harden, with whom she will continue to oversee the company’s day-to-day operations.

By: Madeline Berg and Dawn Chmielewski

