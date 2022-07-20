This is how Nicole Kidman has changed since ‘The Bikers’ (1983), her first film

The Oscar awards are delivered on Sunday, March 27, 2022, a gala that will include world-renowned actors and with a long film career, as is the case of Nicole Kidman.

The actress is nominated again for the Oscar Awards for the fifth time in the category of Best Actress, thanks to her role in the film Being the Ricardos. Previously, it was nominated in this category for the films Moulin Rouge! (2002), The hours (2003), Rabbit Hole (2011) and Lion (2017). It was precisely in 2003 when he managed to get the statuette.

Thus, due to his long professional career on the big screen, all spectators and movie lovers have been able to see his great change, since 1983, when he was 16 years old, and until now, when he is 54 years old.

‘The Bivolators’, his first film in 1983

This was one of the first films of the actress, which could be seen in 1983. That same year, he also made another film, Bush Christmas.

His first Oscar nomination in 2002

Moulin Rouge! It was the film that brought Nicole Kidman her first Oscar nomination. It was in the category of Best Actress, in 2002, where she played Satine at 35 years old.

His Oscar Award for ‘The Hours’ (2003)

In 2003, after having previously been nominated unsuccessfully, he won his first and only Oscar to date as Best Actress for her role as Virginia Woolf in the film The hours.

New Oscar nomination in 2011

She was also nominated for Best Actress in 2011, for the third time, thanks to his role in the movie Rabbit Holewhere she played Becca.

Nomination in 2022 with ‘Being the Ricardos’

At the 94th Academy Awards, Nicole Kidman has a chance to win another Oscar thanks to her performance in the film Being the Ricardos, where he stars alongside Javier Bardem.