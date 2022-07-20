This is how Kylie Jenner’s private plane flights are: 12-minute journeys and almost a ton of CO₂ | People

Kylie Jenner does not suffer from traffic jams. The influencer and businesswoman takes her private plane, or that of her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, for 12-minute journeys. This is what emerges from the latest controversy in which the youngest of the Kardashian clan, very popular around the globe for her reality show, The Kardashians. Over the show’s 20 aired seasons (and counting) these five sisters — Kourtney, Khloé, Kim, Kendall and Kylie — have proven that extreme luxury and opulence can be the best of shows. But everything has a limit and Kylie Jenner’s latest post seems to have crossed it.

“Do you want to take yours or mine?” he asked on his Instagram profile, which with more than 300 million followers is the second most followed in the world (only behind Cristiano Ronaldo). Jenner accompanied the question of a photo in which she was seen embracing her partner and surrounded by two jets private. The businesswoman, who has built her fortune, in part, thanks to a line of vegan cosmetics, often travels on her own plane.

This contradiction has faced her on other occasions to the wrath of her fans, but this last post, which accumulates 42,000 comments, has raised the level of criticism. “Kylie Jenner choosing what color of jet private wants today while I have to gobble down my iced coffee before my straw turns into papier-mâché?”, summarized an anonymous user in a tweet that accumulates 25,000 I like it. “It breaks my head that Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend get to choose what jet They are going to go to California and we, the poor, are going to recycle soda caps to take care of the world”, ironized another.

Far from getting worse, the controversy gained new momentum when a tweet from the Celebrity Jets account, which monitors the movements of celebrities’ private planes. It was learned then that in the end they took Kylie’s. And that the day before they had opted for Travis’s. But the juicy information was not that, but rather that the journey they made then, from Van Nuys, California, to Camarillo, in the same state, lasted a total of 12 minutes, counting landing and takeoff. The same route can be covered by car in about 40 minutes, according to Google Maps.

Celebrity Jets is an automated account, a bot which publishes the flights of various celebrities in real time, using the public information that these devices must provide for security reasons. Thanks to this profile, it is also known that Kylie’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, made a 15-minute flight on her plane last week. She spent 442 liters of fuel on that journey and emitted a ton of carbon dioxide. It was also made public that rapper Drake does not stop still in southern Europe. He has moved on his jet, in just one week, from Barcelona to Ibiza (emitting 11 tons of CO₂) from Ibiza to Nice (22 tons) and from Nice to Barcelona (16 tons). According to Celebrity Jets, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jay Z, Mark Wahlberg or Taylor Swift are some of the celebrities who have also opted for this means of transport in the last month.

Private planes pollute 10 times more than commercial planes and 50 times more than trains. A report by the group Transport&Environment, in which Ecologistas en Acción participates, assures that its emissions have skyrocketed by 31% in Europe in the last 15 years. According to the data of this group, the emissions of a jet in a four-hour trip they are equivalent to “the total emissions generated by an average person per year”.

That was one of the reasons that pushed programmer Jack Sweeney, 19, to create the Celebrity Jets account. The young man has spoken on Twitter about the controversy raised with the brief flight of Kylie Jenner. He prefers not to get his fingers caught and suggests that this minor trip could be to park the device, after leaving the influencer at an airfield closer to home. There is no way of knowing and in any case, many Jenner flights are between 20 and 30 minutes. Maybe that’s why Sweeney empathizes with social anger. “I can understand why people go after them if they are posting pictures and showing off. jets”, he said on his Twitter.

This scheduler doesn’t just monitor celebrity flights. He has another account that follows the flights of Air Force One – the US presidential plane -, another for Putin and the Russian tycoons (lately visiting non-aligned countries like Iran) and another for Elon Musk. The owner of Tesla tried to close the account with a checkbook, although his offer, to be the richest man in the world, was not particularly generous: he offered him $5,000. Sweeney haggled up and the thing fizzled out. The tycoon who fights for freedom on Twitter blocked the young programmer on this same social network and continued to travel on his private plane in the eyes of the world. He has it broken down right now, undergoing a lengthy checkup in California, not far from Kylie Jenner’s.