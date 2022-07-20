They were married at IMSS in Cuauhtémoc; boyfriend is in intensive care

Noé and María del Carmen got married in a room of the General Hospital of Zone No. 16 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua.

They were the nurses Manuel García and Martín Lomo, the doctor Manuela Pérez Meraz, and the doctor Arturo Talamás Terrazas, the witnesses of the wedding of Noé and María del Carmen, which took place in the intensive care area.

Noé is hospitalized for respiratory problems and heart complications, he is currently stable, in the process of recovery, which allowed the civil ceremony to be held in the place.

The boyfriend who was in bed with an oxygen mask, calm, received María del Carmen and expressed the following:

“6 years ago I saw a pretty girl, who turned out to be my brother-in-law’s sister-in-law; He introduced her to me and that’s how this beautiful relationship began.”

Adding: “Honestly getting married here was the last thing on my mind. We would have liked to get married under other conditions and do something special because of the significance of the occasion, because it is a wedding, not just anything; but there were some health problems and that was what made us decide to go here at the hospital”.

Noé specified that before his health got complicated they had wedding plans in Guanajuato, Cuernavaca or Quintana Roo.

“Let’s not wait for these moments of being in the hospital, let’s make the right decisions beforehand, God’s times are perfect and only He knows why they happen like this. Chase his dreams; if you are in love, look for happiness, ”he specified.