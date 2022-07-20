They propose a safety traffic light for medical interns – El Sol de México

TAMPICO. The Tamaulipas College of Physicians demanded that the authorities implement a safety traffic light in the country to determine where it is not possible to send medical interns Y prevent deaths like what happened last week Durango, where the intern doctor Éric David Andrade Ramírez was shot.

“You don’t have to send any intern to the areas where they can’t even enter or the National Guard“, I consider Jorge Rosendo Sánchez Medina, president of the Tamaulipas College of Physicians.

According to the General law of health and the regulations of medical schools and facultiesthe social service of interns in the health professions is carried out in first level medical unitseither clinics or health centersmainly in the areas of the country with less economic and social development. For most medical schools the social service lasts 12 monthstime that interns remain in the community where they were assignedmany of which are in remote areas, such as the mountains of Chihuahua or the jungle areas of Chiapas.

He asked that in the areas classified as dangerous be sent to formally contracted doctorsaware of the situation and with good life insurancesin addition to being strengthen your security.

“A formally contracted doctor has his rights, his life insurance, his wife’s or family pension, but a medical student does not,” he said.

OBSOLETE MODEL

For its part, the National Federation of Faculties and Schools of Medicine (FAMEN) was in favor of revising the legislation on social service for healthcare professionals because the current one no longer fulfills the objectives for which it was created.

Antonio Sifuentes, director of the Faculty of Medicine of the Juarez Autonomous University of Durango (UJED) Y president of the FAMENpointed out that the current model of social service is obsolete and must be restructured, but that it cannot be suspended because the medical interns They do important work in remote communities.

The president of the FAMEN indicated that, in addition to unsafety that deprives in some areas, another problem is that the intern is viewed both by the IMSSas for the Health Secretaryas a mere work force and are even left alone, without the presence of a head doctor. “The official rule in question marks a comfortable stay for the student where he can rest and eat. However, these precepts are not fulfilled, since the intern must always be accompanied by the head doctor of the clinic or the respective medical unit. many times as much IMSS as the Health Secretary they leave them alone, in charge of the unit, and that is not correct,” he said.

derived from assassination of Eric David Andrade Ramirez and of the protests generated among his colleagues from different faculties, authorities of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACH) agreed to meet in the near future to review the Conditions of Social Service for interns.

Directors of the schools of medicine, nursing and dentistry agreed to invite universities across the country to join this initiative to review the length of social servicethe amount of the scholarships and the conditions according to the Mexican Official Standard in Social Service and Clinical Fields in order to comply with the obligation to serve the most needy sectors of society.

