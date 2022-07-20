The wedding of Anahid Okonkwo and Gabriel Inegbese: a contemporary fairytale on Lake Como

Anahid Okonkwo and Gabriel Inegbese CESURA

In Anahid’s words: “Getting to where Gabby and I are today was nothing short of a miracle. Our story, if nothing else, has taught me that true love requires dedication, hard work and, more than ever, faith. ”

Anahid and Gabriel meet in Lagos in July 2020 thanks to mutual friends and they “recognize” each other, they understand that they are made for each other. She, introverted and assertive, he, extroverted and lover of life. Both with solid values ​​transmitted by their families and a strong sense of individual responsibility, animated by the ambition to assert themselves beyond the prestige of their origins. Two similar and complementary characters. Over time, their frequentation becomes more and more assiduous, thanks to Gabriel’s numerous trips to Accra, where Anahid worked at the PWC office. He really wants to be part of her daily life and begins to weave deep relationships with Anahid’s beloved younger brother and her mother, Salma Okonkwo, a visionary entrepreneur and philanthropist, who has always been a point of reference for her future bride. When he realizes that Anahid is her woman in his life, he asks her to be his wife and is not discouraged by the refusal of her father: with perseverance and humility he continues to prove his seriousness, the depth of his commitment. her.

Anahid: “As you may know, Igbo men are overprotective towards their daughters, not to mention their only daughters and, as tradition dictates, I should have married one of them, an Igbo man, more precisely from Anambra (Nnewi) and when Gabby asked me to marry him I was hesitant, not only because of my father, but also because I had not yet finished “seeking the face of God” in this important step in my life.