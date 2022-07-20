the tour starts from Lucca.

Justin Bieber

A month ago, the singer was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which had partially paralyzed his face.

Justin Bieber is ready to return to the stage after recent health problems.

In June, the Canadian singer was forced to cancel a series of shows on his Justice World Tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome that had partially paralyzed his face.

Today, a representative of Bieber confirmed via Instagram that the pop star will return to perform on July 31, on the occasion of the Lucca Summer Festival.

“Justin Bieber announced today that the Justice World Tour will resume from the Lucca Festival, in Italy, on July 31,” reads the note. “Justin will be on stage in a series of European festivals and then he will continue his tour with the rest of the international dates in South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, then he will return to Europe in 2023”.

The canceled concerts in North America have not yet been rescheduled.

After the great scare, Justin had reassured the fans about his health, improved thanks to the treatment and relieved by his deep faith.

«I wanted to share with you the way I feel», he wrote a few weeks ago. «Every day is better and, despite my despair, I have found comfort in the one who created me and who knows me. I remembered that He knows every part of me. He also knows the darkest parts of me that I would like no one to see and He constantly welcomes me into his loving arms ».

“This prospect has given me peace during this hideous storm I am facing. I know that this storm will pass but in the meantime I know that JESUS ​​IS WITH ME ».

Covermedia