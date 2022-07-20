the new special edition coming in 2022

Vespa Justin Bieber: after the success of the Vespa 946 Christian Dior, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, and after the special limited edition Vespa Primavera Sean Wotherspoon, now comes the new collaboration with the pop icon Justin Bieberwhich creates a special Vespa, personally conceived and designed by the pop star.

The meeting between the greatest pop star in the world and the iconic Italian brand is not the result of chance: style and design are a constant source of inspiration for Justin, while Vespa has always been close to the world of music and young people .

“My fans know how much I love the sport: skateboarding, hockey, basketball, BMX. I’ve always been drawn to this mix of style, elegance and speed, ”said Justin Bieber. “I am thrilled to be able to reinterpret the iconic Vespa design”.

Bieber’s passion for Vespa is well known: “The first time I rode a Vespa was somewhere in Europe, probably London or Paris. I remember seeing a Vespa and thinking: I want to drive one! A unique experience. The wind blowing through my hair, the incredible feeling of freedom… it was fun “ comments Justin Bieber.

Glam and timeless, the new Vespa designed by Justin Bieber is an expression of his creativity, which always gives rise to something unique that becomes pure inspiration.

“I love Vespa and collaborating with such an iconic brand is really cool. Having the ability to express myself, be it through art, music, images or aesthetics, by creating something out of nothing, is a part of me. Because the goal, in creation and design, is always to give your personal touch to things, ”said Justin Bieber.

There monochrome is the stylistic concept that characterizes the Vespa signed by Bieber.

The White colorchosen by the world pop star, it unites all the elements of new Vespa Sprint: from the saddle to the grips, up to the spokes of the rims. The brand logo and the flames drawn on the vehicle body are also tone-on-tone; a touch that the artist wanted to give to represent the creative drive, dynamism and vitality, values ​​shared by Bieber and Vespa.

Vespa Justin Bieber: engines and characteristics

Vespa Justin Bieber is offered in the classics 50, 125 and 150cc engines, displacements that have made the history of Vespa, now declined according to the most stringent regulations for respect for the environment. The very young lines of the body make up a light but protective body while the handlebar, characterized by the unmistakable and evocative rectangular headlight, houses a very modern TFT full color multifunction display, which can be connected to all smartphone functions. The Full-Led lights and the spectacular 12 ”wheel rims are unmistakable signs of style and technology.

A limited and exclusive edition, accompanied by a collection of accessories that are also irresistible. Total white bag, gloves and helmet with the addition of the truth “Justin spin”the flames, will make the Vespa experience even cooler!

On April 20, the pre-booking will start to guarantee all fans to secure the first eagerly awaited specimens.

—–

